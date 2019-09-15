Kroft (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Giants.

Kroft will thus have to wait until at least Week 3 to make his Bills debut, as he continues to recover from a broken foot suffered in OTAs back in May. A combination of Dawson Knox and Lee Smith should hold down tight end duties for the Bills again Sunday, although the fantasy upside of each remains modest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories