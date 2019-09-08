Bills' Tyler Kroft: Inactive Sunday
Kroft (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Given that Kroft is bouncing back from a broken foot, it's not surprising that the Bills are playing it safe with the tight end, who signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the team back in March. Once fully up to speed, Kroft figures to be a key member of the team's passing attack, but for now, Dawson Knox, Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney profile as the Bills' top healthy options at the tight end position.
