Kroft (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Given that Kroft is bouncing back from a broken foot, it's not surprising that the Bills are playing it safe with the tight end, who signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the team back in March. Once fully up to speed, Kroft figures to be a key member of the team's passing attack, but for now, Dawson Knox, Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney profile as the Bills' top healthy options at the tight end position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories