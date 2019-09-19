Bills' Tyler Kroft: Injures ankle
Kroft suffered a left ankle injury at Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
After missing the first two games of the season while recovering from a broken right foot, Kroft looked poised to make his season debut Sunday versus Cincinnati following his full participation in practice Wednesday. While it's fortunate that Kroft's setback Thursday wasn't to his right leg, the injury nonetheless clouds his availability for Week 3. Dawson Knox would continue to act as the Bills' top pass-catching tight end if Kroft is forced to miss another contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...