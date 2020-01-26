Kroft finished his first season with the Bills with just six catches on 14 targets for 71 yards and one touchdown over 11 regular-season games.

Kroft suffered a broken foot in his very first practice with the Bills, then added an ankle injury on top of it as he was close to a return to action. He ended up playing the last 11 games plus the playoff loss, but by then he'd lost any chance to feel comfortable in the offense with everyone else long up to speed. Kroft went over 14 receiving yards just once and had zero or one catches in 11 of his 12 games played, counting the postseason. With rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney coming along quicker than many originally thought, there's a small chance Kroft could get cut this offseason if the Bills want to use money elsewhere. More likely, everyone will chalk it up to an injury-marred season and he'll spend the summer competing with Knox for the starter's job in 2020.