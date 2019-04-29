Kroft (foot) will be joined by 2019 draft picks Dawson Knox (No. 96 overall) and Tommy Sweeney (No. 228) at tight end, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

It's actually a pretty good outcome for Kroft, who signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract in March while rehabbing from season-ending foot surgery. The Bills can get out of the deal without much pain after one season, but they won't have an obvious replacement based on their 2019 draft picks. Knox finished his Ole Miss career with a 39-605-0 receiving line and was largely selected on the basis of workout numbers, while Sweeney's subpar speed caps his pass-catching upside. Jason Croom is the biggest threat to steal targets from Kroft in 2019.