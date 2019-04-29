Bills' Tyler Kroft: Joined by rookies in Buffalo
Kroft (foot) will be joined by 2019 draft picks Dawson Knox (No. 96 overall) and Tommy Sweeney (No. 228) at tight end, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
It's actually a pretty good outcome for Kroft, who signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract in March while rehabbing from season-ending foot surgery. The Bills can get out of the deal without much pain after one season, but they won't have an obvious replacement based on their 2019 draft picks. Knox finished his Ole Miss career with a 39-605-0 receiving line and was largely selected on the basis of workout numbers, while Sweeney's subpar speed caps his pass-catching upside. Jason Croom is the biggest threat to steal targets from Kroft in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: RB outlooks, reactions
Josh Jacobs was the first running back off the board, and he'll be the first one taken in Fantasy...
-
NFL Draft: WR outlooks, reactions
There weren't a ton of first-round wide receivers this year, but we still saw plenty come off...
-
NFL Draft: TE reactions, outlooks
Rookie tight ends usually don't manage to make an impact for Fantasy, but a few of this year's...
-
NFL Draft: QB outlooks, reactions
Kyler Murray should matter from Day One, but how many other QBs taken at the top will make...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...