The Bills placed Kroft (foot) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Kroft is nursing a broken right foot sustained during OTAs in May. His NFI designation is no surprise, given that the 2015 third-round pick was initially given a recovery estimate of 3-4 months and is questionable for Week 1. As long as Kroft remains sidelined, more reps will be made available for rookie tight ends Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.

