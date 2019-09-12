Bills' Tyler Kroft: Limited again
Kroft, recovering from a broken foot, was limited for the second straight practice Thursday.
After missing most of the summer as well as the Week 1 victory against the Jets, Kroft is truly a 50-50 proposition this week as he continues to heal. Expect Sean McDermott to provide more clarity following the last practice of the week Friday.
