Kroft, recovering from a broken foot, was limited for the second straight practice Thursday.

After missing most of the summer as well as the Week 1 victory against the Jets, Kroft is truly a 50-50 proposition this week as he continues to heal. Expect Sean McDermott to provide more clarity following the last practice of the week Friday.

