Bills' Tyler Kroft: Limited all week
Kroft (broken foot) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott says he'll see how Kroft is doing Sunday before making a decision on the tight end's status, which makes it almost a sure thing Kroft will carry a questionable status when the team's official report gets released. Either way, you don't want to start him in fantasy until he's more up to speed and getting a full starter's volume.
