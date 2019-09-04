Kroft (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Previous reports suggested that he'd be classified as a non-participant, but evidently Kroft did enough Wednesday to land the limited tag. It remains to be seen if the tight end has a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday against the Jets, but even if he does, he'd presumably be eased back into the mix.

