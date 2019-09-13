Bills' Tyler Kroft: Listed as questionable
After practicing in a limited fashion all week, Kroft (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Look for the tight end's Week 2 status to come down to a game-day call, but he's clearly progressing toward a return to action. "I'm itching to get back," Kroft noted of his potential return to the lineup. "I'm going to keep preparing like I'm up this week. We don't know if it's going to be this week or next week or beyond. But were working." Even when Kroft does suit up, we'd expect him to be eased back into things, so a wait-and-see approach is in order for the team's offseason free agent acquisition.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...