After practicing in a limited fashion all week, Kroft (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Look for the tight end's Week 2 status to come down to a game-day call, but he's clearly progressing toward a return to action. "I'm itching to get back," Kroft noted of his potential return to the lineup. "I'm going to keep preparing like I'm up this week. We don't know if it's going to be this week or next week or beyond. But were working." Even when Kroft does suit up, we'd expect him to be eased back into things, so a wait-and-see approach is in order for the team's offseason free agent acquisition.