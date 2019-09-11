Kroft (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Kroft put in a rigorous pregame workout before Week 1's win over the Jets. Though he was inactive for the contest, he's clearly inching toward a return to action. It remains to be seen if Kroft suits up Sunday against the Giants, but if he remains out this weekend, Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney would be next in line for the Bills' tight end targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories