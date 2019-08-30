General manager Brandon Beane started during Thursday's preseason telecast that he's hoping Kroft (broken foot) can make the Week 1 roster following a positive conversation with the team's medical staff, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft hasn't played a single preseason snap with his new team, so even though he's the starter in name, it might be slow going even if he avoids the regular season PUP. Still, this is positive news for a Bills tight end group that doesn't offer much experience elsewhere aside from blocking specialist Lee Smith.