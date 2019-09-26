Play

Kroft (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft is looking pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Patriots and if he's unable to play this weekend, fellow tight end Dawson Knox would be in line to continue to see added opportunities in the Bills' passing offense in Week 4.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories