Kroft's (foot) absence from minicamp freed up reps for rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney, Nate Mendelson of the Bills' official website reports.

Signed to a three-year, $18.75 million contract at the beginning of the offseason, Kroft re-broke his right foot at OTAs in May and subsequently was given a recovery estimate of 3-4 months. The timeline leaves him questionable for Week 1, potentially freeing up a starting job for Knox, Sweeney, Lee Smith or Jason Croom (hamstring).