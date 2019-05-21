Kroft suffered a broke foot during OTAs on Monday and will require surgery, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

It's a tough break for Kroft and the Bills, as the former third-round pick of the Bengals was expected be the team's top tight end this season after signing a three-year, $18.75 million contract back in March. This will also be the second straight year that Kroft has to undergo foot surgery, as he was placed on injured reserve in November of 2018 after undergoing a season-ending procedure on a fracture right foot. More on Kroft's recovery timetable should be released following surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories