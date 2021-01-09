site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Tyler Kroft: Not facing Colts
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kroft (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Colts.
After clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Kroft will not suit up for Saturday. Dawson Knox will continue to serve as the Bills' No. 1 tight end, with Lee Smith acting as his backup.
