Kroft (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

This was inevitable after Kroft missed an entire week of practices. Dawson Knox will maintain the starting role for another week, while Kroft will set his sights on trying to practice ahead of the Week 5 matchup vs. the Titans.

