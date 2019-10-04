Play

Kroft (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Kroft's continued absence comes as little surprise after he was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. The veteran should benefit from a Week 6 bye, leaving the door open for him to potentially make his season debut Oct. 20 versus Miami.

