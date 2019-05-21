Kroft (foot) will be sidelined for 3-to-4 months following surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bills announced Tuesday that Kroft suffered another broken right foot during OTAs on Monday and that the injury requires surgery. With this timetable, Kroft will likely miss all of training camp and potentially the start of the regular season. Additionally, Kroft is now at risk of starting the season on the PUP list, but Buffalo has some time before that decision has to be made. Should Kroft have to miss any time, Lee Smith, who signed a three-year, $9 contract with the Bills just over a week ago would be in line to step in as the top option at tight end.

