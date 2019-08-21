Kroft (foot) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft is said to be making good progress from his broken foot, but he's starting to run out of time to make it back for Week 1 of the regular season. Already on the preseason PUP list, Kroft is a strong candidate to eventually move to the regular-season version of that list, which would prevent him from practicing or playing in the first six weeks.