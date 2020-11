Kroft will not play in Sunday's contest against the Cardinals due to close contact with teammate Josh Norman, who has tested positive for COVID-19, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kroft was expected to take on his usual role backing up Dawson Knox at tight end. As a result of this move, Lee Smith or Reggie Gilliam will likely replace him in that role. The Bills have a Week 11 bye, so Kroft's next chance to suit up will come Week 12 versus the Chargers.