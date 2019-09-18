Play

Kroft (foot) will practice without any limitations Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

The full participation hints at a return for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, following limited participation in every practice last week. Given the length of Kroft's absence, the Bills will need to monitor how he looks on the practice field before they clear him to play Week 3.

