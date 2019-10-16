Kroft (ankle) is practicing fully Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Kroft appears ready to make his Bills debut Sunday against the Dolphins. He recovered from offseason foot surgery in time for Week 3, but then sprained the ankle on his other leg during practice. With rookie Dawson Knox making a strong impression, it isn't quite clear how Kroft will fit in with the Buffalo passing attack, though a three-year, $18.75 million contract suggests he'll at least get some snaps.

