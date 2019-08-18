Coach Sean McDermott said Kroft (foot) is "moving in the right direction", Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

There's still no timetable for Kroft's return from a broken foot, but there's growing optimism that he can avoid a stint on the regular-season PUP list. If he remains on the PUP list by Week 1, the tight end would have to sit out the season's first six weeks.