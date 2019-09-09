Kroft (foot) put in a rigorous pregame workout before being deemed inactive for Sunday's 17-16 road win against the Jets, Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reports.

Prior to be being listed as doubtful for this contest, Kroft was listed as a limited participant on every Week 1 injury report. With news of Sunday's workout, he seems to be trending ever closer to his first appearance as a Bill. If he plays Week 2 versus the Giants, Kroft may challenge Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney for TE reps behind rookie Dawson Knox, who managed the largest share of offensive snaps (55 percent) among the trio this past Sunday.