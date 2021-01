Kroft, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday ahead of the Bills' Week 17 finale against the Dolphins, was activated off the list Monday, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.

Even though he cost a pretty penny in 2019 free agency, Kroft is a clear backup to Dawson Knox these days. However, he'll now be a depth option ahead of Saturday's playoff opener against the Colts.