Kroft (ankle) will play Sunday against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft is finally ready to return after healing from a broken foot and then more recently a nasty ankle injury. Even though Kroft is the starter, we expect his looks to start somewhat slowly, with rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney playing well and being far ahead of Kroft in terms of game shape.

