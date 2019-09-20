Kroft, who's coming back from a broken foot, is not practicing Friday after injuring his left ankle during Thursday's session, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft was trending toward making his Bills debut, but that's probably not going to happen until at least Week 4. The only slight positive is that the new injury is his left ankle, while the broken foot was the right side. Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney should get a few extra looks this week against the Bengals, though neither rookie is getting enough target volume to be a fantasy option in a non-bye weekend.