Kroft (left ankle) will not play this week against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's source says the new injury -- Kroft is also recovering from a broken right foot -- is not long term in nature and he'll have a chance to make his Bills debut against the Patriots next week. But he'll miss an opportunity to play against his former team in Week 3, likely a bummer for the tight end after he's been working diligently to recover from the foot injury.