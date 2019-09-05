Although Buffalo didn't practice Thursday, Kroft (foot) is listed as limited on the team's required injury report submission, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft's status is truly up in the air as he continues his recovery from a broken foot. You'll want to avoid him either way for the first couple of weeks of the season, as he's nowhere near being ready for a full snap count yet.

