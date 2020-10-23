Kroft is expected to serve as the Bills' top tight end Sunday against the Jets with Dawson Knox (calf) ruled out for the contest.

While Knox was sidelined for Weeks 3 and 6, Kroft played 74 of a possible 108 offensive snaps (68.5 percent), producing five receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns across seven targets. Kroft's 6-foot-6, 252-pound frame makes him an ideal target in the red zone, but even when guaranteed ample snaps, his fantasy floor remains fairly low if he's unable to find the end zone in a given week.