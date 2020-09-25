Kroft will serve as Buffalo's top tight end Sunday against the Rams with usual starter Dawson Knox (concussion) ruled out, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft peaked in 2017 with 42 catches for 404 yards and seven touchdowns as a member of the Bengals. He only has six catches in 13 games since joining the Bills at the start of the 2019 season, however, so Kroft's unlikely to be a major part of the game plan. Still, his history of success in the red zone gives the 27-year-old tight end some appeal as a touchdown-dependent flier in deeper formats.