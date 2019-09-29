Play

Kroft (ankle) has shed his walking boot, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Kroft was unable to practice leading up to Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but this nugget offers hope that the tight end can get some on-field work in prior to the Bills' Week 5 tilt against the Titans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories