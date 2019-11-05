Play

Kroft failed to catch his only target in Buffalo's Week 9 win over Washington.

Kroft has been back on the field for three games since finally overcoming foot and ankle injuries, but he's only hauled in two passes total over those appearances. Moreover, he saw the field for only 26 percent of the offensive snaps in what was a close game for much of the afternoon, while rookie Dawson Knox was out there for 76 percent of the offense's plays. While Kroft may end up being a key part of the Bills' playoff push as he gets his sea legs back, he can be safely ignored in most fantasy circles for now.

