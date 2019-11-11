Bills' Tyler Kroft: Shut out of passing game
Kroft was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Browns, though he was on the field for 43 percent of the offensive snaps.
Kroft appears to finally be over his foot and ankle issues, yet that doesn't mean he's fantasy worthy, as he's taken a back seat to rookie Dawson Knox, who seems to be a more athletic receiver than Kroft and has been working with the offense for months while the free-agent signee was rehabilitating moderately severe injuries. Knox saw 58 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday and caught four balls for 55 yards on six targets. Kroft can't really be considered the starter at this stage any longer.
