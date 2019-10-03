Bills' Tyler Kroft: Sidelined for another practice
Kroft (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Kroft's inactive statuses for the Bills' first two games was attributed to a broken right foot, but it's a balky left ankle that has forced absences the past two weeks. His inability to resume practicing Wednesday or Thursday suggests Kroft is trending toward sitting out again Sunday in Tennessee, clearing the way for rookie Dawson Knox to see the majority of the snaps at tight end.
