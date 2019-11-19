Play

Kroft caught his lone target, a six-yard gain, during Sunday's 37-20 win over Miami.

Sunday's catch snapped a two-game catchless streak for Kroft and represented his first red-zone target of the season. The Rutgers product isn't lacking for time on the field, picking up at least 24 offensive snaps in four of the five games he's played in this season, but he just seems to be an afterthought in the passing attack with just one game with multiple targets. It's hard to imagine that there wouldn't be plenty of better options Sunday, especially with Kroft taking on Denver's fifth-ranked pass defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories