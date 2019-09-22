Kroft (left ankle) was spotted with a walking boot Sunday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Kroft, who had been bouncing back from a broken foot, injured his left ankle during Thursday's practice session, which clouds his status for next Sunday's game against the Patriots. In Kroft's absence, fellow tight end Dawson Knox hauled in three of his four targets for 67 yards and a TD in the Bills' 21-17 Week 3 triumph over the Bengals.

