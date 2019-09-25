Play

Kroft (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Kroft was gearing up to return from a broken right foot last week, only to sprain his left ankle during Thursday's practice. He was spotted with a walking boot Sunday, and his continued absence Wednesday suggests he could miss another game Week 4 against New England.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories