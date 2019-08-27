Bills' Tyler Kroft: Status still in question
Kroft (broken foot) still has not been cleared to practice and could be put on the regular-season PUP list, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I would say we continue to evaluate where he is in his progress," said coach Sean McDermott. "That's an almost daily conversation that Brandon and I have with (Head Athletic Trainer) Nate (Breske) and our medical staff and how it affects the overall numbers as we get to that main cut down at this point."
Kroft is still probably the Bills' top receiving threat at tight end, so the team will continue looking for signs he's getting better before moving him to a regular-season injury designation. The in-season PUP list would make him ineligible to return to practice or game action until Week 7 at the earliest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...