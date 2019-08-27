Kroft (broken foot) still has not been cleared to practice and could be put on the regular-season PUP list, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I would say we continue to evaluate where he is in his progress," said coach Sean McDermott. "That's an almost daily conversation that Brandon and I have with (Head Athletic Trainer) Nate (Breske) and our medical staff and how it affects the overall numbers as we get to that main cut down at this point."

Kroft is still probably the Bills' top receiving threat at tight end, so the team will continue looking for signs he's getting better before moving him to a regular-season injury designation. The in-season PUP list would make him ineligible to return to practice or game action until Week 7 at the earliest.