Kroft (ankle) was unable to practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Kroft was just about ready to return from a broken foot a few weeks ago, but he then suffered an unrelated ankle injury and hasn't practiced since. It seems unlikely he'll return for this week's game in Tennessee, especially with rookie Dawson Knox playing so well and the team having a bye in Week 6 for Kroft to continue healing.

