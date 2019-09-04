Kroft (broken foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Although the starting tight end avoided the regular season PUP list, his odds of playing Week 1 against the Jets appear slim, and even if he rallies over the next two practices he'd be looking at a limited snap count at best. Kroft is not really a viable fantasy option for a few more weeks.

