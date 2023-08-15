Matakevich (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Matakevich has been sidelined since camp opened, but now he'll get a chance to compete for a roster spot as Week 1 draws closer. The 30-year-old has been a special-teams ace for the Bills in each of the last three seasons seeing limited spot duty on defense. He'll work to likely earn a similar role again this season after re-signing with Buffalo in March.