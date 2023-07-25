Matakevich (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Matakevich will open training camp on the sidelines, but he'll be eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason, which starts Aug. 12 versus the Colts. The linebacker operated almost exclusively on special teams in 2022, recording six tackles while playing only two of his 324 snaps on defense.