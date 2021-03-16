The Bills signed Matakevich to a one-year contract extension Monday. WGR 550 in Buffalo reports.
Matakevich only played 72 defensive snaps last season -- his first with the Bills after four seasons with the Steelers -- but he's one of the best special teamers in the league and Buffalo is happy to have him back. Matakevich led the Bills in special teams tackles (10) and snaps (71 percent) in 2020.
