Bills' Tyree Jackson: Leads comeback win
Jackson completed 22 of 33 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-23 win over Minnesota. He added 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, but fumbled twice.
Jackson had his sloppy moments, but his size and athleticism showed big in a game full of third-stringers. He also flashed some moxie late, capping off two touchdown drives in the game's final four minutes. On the first, Jackson scrambled and dived into the end zone for a six-yard score. Next, he stood tall in the pocket and delivered a dart to David Sills V for a game-winning eight-yard touchdown. The Bills already have their quarterback of the future in Josh Allen and their steady veteran backup in Matt Barkley. Jackson could use some seasoning on the practice squad, but -- given the similarity in skillsets between he and Allen -- could be the team's future at QB2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...