Jackson completed 22 of 33 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-23 win over Minnesota. He added 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, but fumbled twice.

Jackson had his sloppy moments, but his size and athleticism showed big in a game full of third-stringers. He also flashed some moxie late, capping off two touchdown drives in the game's final four minutes. On the first, Jackson scrambled and dived into the end zone for a six-yard score. Next, he stood tall in the pocket and delivered a dart to David Sills V for a game-winning eight-yard touchdown. The Bills already have their quarterback of the future in Josh Allen and their steady veteran backup in Matt Barkley. Jackson could use some seasoning on the practice squad, but -- given the similarity in skillsets between he and Allen -- could be the team's future at QB2.