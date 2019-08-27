Bills' Tyree Jackson: Likely starter Thursday
Coach Sean McDermott says that while the decision is not finalized, it's likely Jackson will start Thursday in the team's preseason finale, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We'd be pretty shocked if this didn't happen, as there's no way Josh Allen will see the field in a meaningless game, while backup Matt Barkley has been on fire all preseason and doesn't need to show anything more. Jackson will probably play quite a bit Thursday, and it may be a final audition for the undrafted rookie to show he deserves a spot on the active roster and not a practice squad.
