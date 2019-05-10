Bills' Tyree Jackson: One less competitor in Buffalo
Derek Anderson has decided to retire from Buffalo, leaving the Bills with three quarterbacks for now -- Josh Allen, Matt Barkley and Jackson.
While there's almost no way the unpolished Jackson will unseat either of the top two, Anderson's departure puts the undrafted rookie that much closer to a roster spot instead of a practice squad situation. The Bills are currently in a "We have a lot of cap room so we'll keep spending it to rework the roster" mode, so it'd be a mild surprise if the team doesn't bring in one more QB ahead of summer work. As for Jackson, he has a lot in common with Allen -- big arm, good running skills and tons of size to help offset footwork and accuracy concerns -- so there's something for the Bills to work with if they want him in the QB room.
