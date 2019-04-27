Bills' Tyree Jackson: Stays in Buffalo
Jackson, who went undrafted, signed with the Bills as a free agent immediately following Saturday's seventh round, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jackson has tremendous upside to match his size (6-foot-7, 249 pounds) and was expected to get drafted in the later rounds as a project quarterback following a nice career at the University of Buffalo. While Josh Allen may have the Bills' top job for the next decade, Jackson will get a chance to compete for a spot on the team in 2019, with Derek Anderson no sure thing as a No. 3 quarterback at this stage of his career. At worst, Jackson makes for the perfect practice squadder. He has a cannon of an arm, but like many big, strong quarterbacks, he'll have to learn to be more accurate as a pro, while his throwing mechanics still need quite a bit of refinement.
