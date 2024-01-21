Dodson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.
The starting weak side linebacker missed the Bills' wild-card playoff win over the Steelers after suffering the shoulder injury in Week 18. Dodson had 74 tackles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the regular season.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Inactive versus Steelers•
-
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Questionable for playoff game•
-
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Downgraded to out•
-
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Questionable to return•